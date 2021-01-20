MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $515.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

