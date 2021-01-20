Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Shares Down 0.3%

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02). Approximately 110,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 54,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Marlowe plc (MRL.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 597.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 549.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market cap of £370.94 million and a PE ratio of 2,046.67.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe plc (MRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe plc (MRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.