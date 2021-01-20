Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 212,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 262,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
