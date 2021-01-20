Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 212,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 262,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

