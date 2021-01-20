Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $605,044.44 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,582,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

