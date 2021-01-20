Mary Theresa Coelho Sells 6,462 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 1,448,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

