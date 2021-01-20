Mary Theresa Coelho Sells 6,462 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 1,448,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.98.
BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
