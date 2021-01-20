Masari (MSR) Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $197,108.65 and approximately $859.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Masari has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,357.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.86 or 0.03860216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00421257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.32 or 0.01398091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.81 or 0.00562303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00428216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00271248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022231 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.