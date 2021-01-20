Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.24. 213,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.24 and a 200 day moving average of $330.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

