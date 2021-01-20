Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160,266 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $240,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.09. The stock had a trading volume of 222,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

