Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $375.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

MA traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.59. 93,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The company has a market cap of $335.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

