Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.93

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 5292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

