Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $3,652,250.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. 2,645,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.