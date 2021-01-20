Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $3,652,250.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00.
Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. 2,645,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
