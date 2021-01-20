Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $3,693,500.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. 2,645,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
