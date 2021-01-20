Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $3,693,500.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. 2,645,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

