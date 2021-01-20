Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 38323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

