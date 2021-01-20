Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 38323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
