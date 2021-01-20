Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock worth $5,950,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $192.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

