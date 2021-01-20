Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 7,340 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 682.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

Shares of SIVB traded down $12.77 on Wednesday, reaching $457.89. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,093. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $474.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.