Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 1,539,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

