Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.15. 336,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

