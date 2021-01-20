Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. 2,334,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.