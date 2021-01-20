Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

