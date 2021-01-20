Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,141. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

