Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

