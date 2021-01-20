Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded up $19.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

