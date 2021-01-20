Matic Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.51 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $157.09 million and approximately $36.51 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.