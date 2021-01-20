Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 101.1% higher against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $268,919.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

