Matthew B. Klein Sells 4,300 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $297,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew B. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $268,056.28.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 576,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

