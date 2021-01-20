Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0038

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $404,895.39 and approximately $4,106.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.