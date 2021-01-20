Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shot up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.23. 783,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 660,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

