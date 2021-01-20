Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.09

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.