Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.09

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.