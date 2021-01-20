Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.09

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

