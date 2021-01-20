Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.09

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
