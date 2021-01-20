McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 122,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,088 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

MKC stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,213. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

