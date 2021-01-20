McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.