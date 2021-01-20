McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

