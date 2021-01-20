McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,015,603.20 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. 644,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,248. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

