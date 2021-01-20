McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 9,057 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

