McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 9,057 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE MCK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
