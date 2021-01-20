MCO (MCO) Market Capitalization Hits $41.10 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. MCO has a total market cap of $41.10 million and $1.09 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00007452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

