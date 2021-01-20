MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,761 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.92% of MDU Resources Group worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $45,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

