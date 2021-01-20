MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,965 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 49,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,753. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

