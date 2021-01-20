MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 101,865 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FCAU remained flat at $$15.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

