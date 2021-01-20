MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.88 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,229. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

