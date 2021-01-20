MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,760. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

