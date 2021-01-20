MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 227,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

