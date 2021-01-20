MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.97 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.31. 44,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

