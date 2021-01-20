MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.40. 104,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

