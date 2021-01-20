MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.13 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

ADBE stock traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.04. 105,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

