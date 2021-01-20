MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

