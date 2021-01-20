MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,616 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 213,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

