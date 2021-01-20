MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,011 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

ZTS traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

