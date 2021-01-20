MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 441.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Horan Capital Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.80. 32,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 161.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.