MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,195 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. 47,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

