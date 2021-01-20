Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 7,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.